TwitterFacebook
[newsticker id=2] [newsticker id=1]

Subscribe to the Independent

The Independent is delivered every Tuesday and Thursday to Dundee, Ida, Petersburg, Maybee. Start a subscription by paying below or calling us at (734) 529-2688. If you pay by Paypal or Goggle Payments, you will get a Congratulation email from sean@dundee.net. In that email with be the confirmation and link to complete your online registration.

If you are already a subscriber to the paper and would like to request online access, please click here.

If you are looking for photos, go to our free photo page and order prints.

We are a paid site. You have three options to get the news:

  • Request a login and password if you are already a subscriber.
  • Pay for a new yearly print subscription and get instant web access.
  • Get web only access by the week or month.
Get 7 day web access for only $2.00

Google Wallet
Get 30 day web access for just $8.00

Google Wallet
Web plus Print Edition Local - $32 for 1 year

Google Wallet
Web plus Print Edition Local - $58 for 2 years

Google Wallet
Web plus Print Edition Local Senior - $30 for 1 year

Google Wallet
Web plus Print Edition Local Senior - $54 for 2 years

Google Wallet
Web plus Print Edition Outside Monroe, Lenawee or
Washtenaw Counties is just $38 per year

Google Wallet
Web plus Print Edition Outside Monroe, Lenawee or
Washtenaw Counties is just $70 for 2 Years