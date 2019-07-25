The Independent is delivered every Tuesday to Dundee, Ida, Petersburg, Maybee. Deadline for news and classifieds is Friday at 4 p.m. Start a subscription by paying below or calling us at (734) 529-2688. If you pay by Paypal, you will get a Congratulation email from sean@dundee.net. In that email with be the confirmation and link to complete your online registration.

If you are already a subscriber to the paper and would like to request online access, please click here.

We are a paid site. You have a few options to get the news:

Click here to log in:

Pay for a new yearly print subscription and get instant web access.

Get web only access by the week or month.