Lent Fish Dinners in Dundee, Ida

St. John hosts Fish Fry dinners

A series of three Fish Fry dinners will be available at St. John Lutheran Church in Dundee. The dinners will be drive-thru order and pick-up, only. No meals will be served inside.

Fish dinners will be held on Fridays, March 12, 19 and 26. The meals will be served from 5–7 p.m. The dinners include: fish, fries, coleslaw, roll, dessert, and drink. Macaroni and cheese is available as a substitute for fish.

The cost is: $10 for adults; children ages 10 and younger, $6.

St. John is located at 460 Riley St., Dundee. For more information, call 734-529-3218.

Friday fish dinners served in Ida

St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, of St. Gabriel Parish, Ida, is hosting its lake perch dinner every Friday night during Lent, including Good Friday, April 2 from 3-7 p.m.

The menu includes lake perch and shrimp, scalloped potatoes, green beans, coleslaw, roll, dessert and beverage.

Large fish and shrimp combo meals (with sides) are $15; small fish and shrimp combo meals are $10; and new this year, a container of just all fish or all shrimp (no sides) is $20.

Meals are available at the parish hall at 8295 VanAiken St., Ida. Orders are placed at the east side of the building; purchasers drive around to the building to get the food.